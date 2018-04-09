Ants perspective

The world through the eyes of an ant.

71 photos
selective focus photography of green grass
train railway
shallow focus photography of train track
man standing beside freeway road
selective focus of crashed plane at daytime
yellow and gray floor in worms view photography
white mushroom near green grass closeup photography
white helicopter near the snow capped mountains
brown wooden tree trunk
shallow focus photography of green leafed plants
white freight truck on grey concrete road
brown dried leaves on ground
shallow focus of drainage cover during daytime
green grass with water droplets
closeup photography of brown leaf
red and white mushroom
macro photo of dried leaf on ground with plants
worm's eye view photography of bridge
selective focus photography of green grass
brown dried leaves on ground
train railway
shallow focus photography of train track
man standing beside freeway road
selective focus of crashed plane at daytime
shallow focus of drainage cover during daytime
yellow and gray floor in worms view photography
white mushroom near green grass closeup photography
green grass with water droplets
white helicopter near the snow capped mountains
closeup photography of brown leaf
brown wooden tree trunk
red and white mushroom
macro photo of dried leaf on ground with plants
shallow focus photography of green leafed plants
worm's eye view photography of bridge
white freight truck on grey concrete road

