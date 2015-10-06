Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Will
gndclouds
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man standing beside freeway road
Hitchhiking In The Country
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
texture
man
road
grey
male
fog
horizon
country
rural
open road
pavement
headlights
hitchhiker
yellow line
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20