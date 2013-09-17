Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Explore
›
Backgrounds
›
Colors
›
Light
Light Backgrounds
Unsplash has an amazing collection of light backgrounds, covering all different shades and styles. Our images are professionally-shot, and you can use any/all of them for free!
App Backgrounds
Desktop Backgrounds
Phone Backgrounds
Nature Backgrounds
Things Backgrounds
Download free light background images
lighting
HD Blue Wallpapers
sydney
australia
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
soho
london
flare
optics
flare
Nature Images
flare
sunlight
lighting
HD Red Wallpapers
flare
sunlight
flare
human
lightbulb
energy
lighting
HD Blue Wallpapers
flare
optics
flare
sunlight
lighting
HD Red Wallpapers
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
lightbulb
energy
sydney
australia
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
soho
london
flare
Nature Images
flare
sunlight
flare
human
flare
sunlight
flare
sunlight
John Adams
Download
lighting
HD Blue Wallpapers
Gabriela Gutierrez
Download
flare
sunlight
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Danny Howe
Download
sydney
australia
Fathih Latheef
Download
Ruth Gledhill
Download
soho
london
Allec Gomes
Download
flare
sunlight
Ben Wicks
Download
flare
optics
Jaanus Jagomägi
Download
flare
Nature Images
Hassan OUAJBIR
Download
flare
sunlight
Patrick Hendry
Download
flare
sunlight
Rhett Wesley
Download
mahdis mousavi
Download
lighting
HD Red Wallpapers
Oleg Solovjn
Download
flare
sunlight
Elia Pellegrini
Download
flare
sunlight
Moa Király
Download
flare
human
Thomas Kinto
Download
flare
sunlight
Ruy Albcrem
Download
flare
sunlight
Alessandro Bianchi
Download
lightbulb
energy
Claud Richmond
Download
flare
sunlight
Vino Li
Download