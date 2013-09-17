ExploreBackgroundsColors

Color Backgrounds

Inject some color and some style into your life with a colorful background out of Unsplash's collection. Each image on Unsplash is carefully curated and professionally-shot, and you can use all of them for free.
HD Color Wallpapers
Animal Backgrounds
App Backgrounds
Cool Backgrounds
Phone Backgrounds

Popular categories

Download free color background images

assorted-color powders
swimming pool with stainless steel ladder
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
assorted sliced citrus fruits on brown wooden chopping board
assorted-color powders
swimming pool with stainless steel ladder
assorted sliced citrus fruits on brown wooden chopping board
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to thom masat's profile
assorted-color powders
HD Color Wallpapers
powder
kathmandu
Go to Etienne Girardet's profile
swimming pool with stainless steel ladder
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Edgar Castrejon's profile
assorted sliced citrus fruits on brown wooden chopping board
plant
cactus
HD White Wallpapers
handrail
banister
dubai
HD Color Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
wall
Texture Backgrounds
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
phoenix
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature Images
Balloon Images
ball
sphere
india
Flower Images
colorful
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking