If you discover any security vulnerabilities in Unsplash, we would really appreciate hearing from you.Contact us
When reporting an issue, please include as much detail as possible, like:
a summary of the problem
how to replicate the issue
a severity rating (1-3, with 3 being a serious vulnerability)
Since Unsplash displays no advertising and is essentially an open-source, community-funded project, we unfortunately can't provide a monetary reward for reporting security issues. We can offer our sincere thanks, a listing on this page (with a link to your website), references, and in some cases, swag.
To all of these community members, thank you for being awesome and helping make Unsplash a better, more secure place.