When reporting an issue, please include as much detail as possible, like:

a summary of the problem

how to replicate the issue

a severity rating (1-3, with 3 being a serious vulnerability)

Since Unsplash displays no advertising and is essentially an open-source, community-funded project, we unfortunately can't provide a monetary reward for reporting security issues. We can offer our sincere thanks, a listing on this page (with a link to your website), references, and in some cases, swag.