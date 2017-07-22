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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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brown wooden tree trunk
The Tiny Gnome House
A map marker
Flushing, United States
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Published on
July 22, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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texture
house
wood
door
united states
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