Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Explore
›
Backgrounds
›
Art
›
Simple
Simple Backgrounds
Are you a minimalist? Looking to keep things simple? Unsplash has you covered. Choose from a wide variety of simple backgrounds and find the perfect one for your phone or desktop. Courtesy of Unsplash's communtiy of professional photographers.
App Backgrounds
Color Backgrounds
Cute Backgrounds
Phone Backgrounds
Sports Backgrounds
Download free simple background images
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature Images
meal
Food Images & Pictures
dish
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
flying
aluminium
bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
banister
Nature Images
outdoors
sand
road
asphalt
tarmac
asilah
morocco
silhouette
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
triangle
Tree Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
plant
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
high rise
building
HD City Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Rose Images
zürich
switzerland
concrete
road
highway
freeway
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoors
plant
blossom
Flower Images
cup
coffee cup
hole
high rise
building
HD City Wallpapers
zürich
switzerland
concrete
road
highway
freeway
Nature Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoors
road
asphalt
tarmac
asilah
morocco
silhouette
Tree Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
plant
meal
Food Images & Pictures
dish
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
banister
plant
blossom
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
triangle
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature Images
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
plant
blossom
Rose Images
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
flying
aluminium
bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
sand
cup
coffee cup
hole
Hello I'm Nik
Download
Mark Basarab
Download
Tree Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
plant
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
Download
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature Images
Niels Smeets
Download
high rise
building
HD City Wallpapers
an_vision
Download
meal
Food Images & Pictures
dish
Anna Gru
Download
plant
blossom
Rose Images
Jericho Cervantes
Download
Pascal Meier
Download
zürich
switzerland
concrete
Lucas Ludwig
Download
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
flying
Brad Mann
Download
road
highway
freeway
Storiès
Download
aluminium
bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
Karla Hernandez
Download
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Laura Chouette
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
banister
gryffyn m
Download
Nature Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoors
Jeremy Bishop
Download
Nature Images
outdoors
sand
Artiom Vallat
Download
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Ryan De Hamer
Download
road
asphalt
tarmac
Dayna Lepp
Download
cup
coffee cup
hole
Aziz Acharki
Download
asilah
morocco
silhouette
Scott Webb
Download
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
triangle