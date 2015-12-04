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white wooden table near brown chair
Minimalist white table
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
office
space
minimalist wallpaper
white
purple
furniture
calm
minimalist
still life
table
desk
lifestyle
chair
brown
plain background
writer
bright
empty
minimalist background
HDR images
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