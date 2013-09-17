Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Explore
›
Backgrounds
›
Nature
›
Star
Star Backgrounds
Choose from a curated selection of star backgrounds. Always free on Unsplash.
HD Star Wallpapers
Art Backgrounds
Color Backgrounds
Cool Backgrounds
Desktop Backgrounds
Download free star background images
HD Sky Wallpapers
Nature Images
dawn
Space Images & Pictures
night
Galaxy Images & Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
Moon Images & Pictures
Eclipse Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
Nature Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
night
building
tower
ornament
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Galaxy Images & Pictures
outdoors
Outer Space Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
night
universe
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
HD Sky Wallpapers
Space Images & Pictures
night
Space Images & Pictures
night
Galaxy Images & Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
night
nebula
Space Images & Pictures
Galaxy Images & Pictures
astronomy
iceland
HD Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
gold coast
australia
Star Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
Nature Images
dawn
HD Sky Wallpapers
Space Images & Pictures
night
Space Images & Pictures
night
nebula
Space Images & Pictures
Moon Images & Pictures
Eclipse Images & Pictures
night
building
tower
Galaxy Images & Pictures
outdoors
Outer Space Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
night
universe
Space Images & Pictures
night
Galaxy Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
Nature Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
night
Galaxy Images & Pictures
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Space Images & Pictures
Galaxy Images & Pictures
astronomy
iceland
HD Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
gold coast
australia
Star Images
ornament
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Aperture Vintage
Download
HD Sky Wallpapers
Nature Images
dawn
Raychan
Download
Space Images & Pictures
night
universe
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Raphael Nogueira
Download
Space Images & Pictures
night
Galaxy Images & Pictures
Vincentiu Solomon
Download
HD Sky Wallpapers
Space Images & Pictures
night
Jeremy Thomas
Download
Space Images & Pictures
night
Galaxy Images & Pictures
Alexander Andrews
Download
Space Images & Pictures
night
nebula
NASA
Download
Gregory Hayes
Download
Space Images & Pictures
Galaxy Images & Pictures
astronomy
Jake Hills
Download
Space Images & Pictures
Moon Images & Pictures
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Luke Stackpoole
Download
iceland
HD Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Hasan Almasi
Download
Alexander Andrews
Download
Benjamin Voros
Download
zenad nabil
Download
HD Sky Wallpapers
Nature Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
Leio McLaren (leiomclaren.com)
Download
gold coast
australia
Star Images
James Graham
Download
David Becker
Download
Chinh Le Duc
Download
night
building
tower
Markus Spiske
Download
ornament
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Riyanthi Sianturi
Download
Galaxy Images & Pictures
outdoors
Outer Space Pictures