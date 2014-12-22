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Vincentiu Solomon
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silhouette photo of mountain during night time
Sublime purple night sky
A map marker
Cima d'Asta, Scurelle, Italy
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Published on
December 22, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
mountains
pink
night
stars
purple
galaxy wallpaper
star
silhouette
star wallpaper
mountain range
outer space
astronomy
galaxy background
purple sky
star background
milkyway
sunset
italy
contrast
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