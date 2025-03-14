Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
1.1k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
2.1k
A stack of folders
Collections
119
A group of people
Users
26
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Siem reap
building
human
angkor wat
person
architecture
temple
cambodia
ruin
shrine
worship
landscape
old
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
hinduism
travel destinations
religion
Vince Gx
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
angkor wat
temple
spirituality
Angkor Feel
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
angkor thom
cambodia.
cattle
giulia brochetto
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
human
monk
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
medium group of people
art
people
Anne Nicole
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
cambodge
water
land
Laurentiu Morariu
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
cambodia
ruins
tuktuk
Marc St
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
cambodja
tree
root
Sylwia Bartyzel
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
asia
around the world
monument
allPhoto Bangkok
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
krong siem reap
building
landscape
Theang Rathana
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
person
pedestrian
path
Antonella Vilardo
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
grey
architecture
worship
Sylwia Bartyzel
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
landmark
hindu
famous view
Vicky T
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
brown
outdoors
castle
Daniel Bernard
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
plant
blossom
lily
Alexandre Brondino
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
sunlight
flare
light
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
wat
travel
angkor
James Wheeler
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
nature
abandoned
unnamed road
Joseph Anson
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
flower
forrest
lilly pad
Florian Hahn
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
sunrise
sky
mirror
hinduism
travel destinations
religion
angkor thom
cambodia.
cattle
human
monk
cambodge
water
land
cambodja
tree
root
krong siem reap
building
landscape
person
pedestrian
path
landmark
hindu
famous view
plant
blossom
lily
wat
travel
angkor
nature
abandoned
unnamed road
sunrise
sky
mirror
angkor wat
temple
spirituality
medium group of people
art
people
cambodia
ruins
tuktuk
asia
around the world
monument
grey
architecture
worship
brown
outdoors
castle
sunlight
flare
light
flower
forrest
lilly pad
hinduism
travel destinations
religion
medium group of people
art
people
cambodia
ruins
tuktuk
person
pedestrian
path
landmark
hindu
famous view
wat
travel
angkor
flower
forrest
lilly pad
angkor wat
temple
spirituality
cambodja
tree
root
asia
around the world
monument
brown
outdoors
castle
sunlight
flare
light
angkor thom
cambodia.
cattle
human
monk
cambodge
water
land
krong siem reap
building
landscape
grey
architecture
worship
plant
blossom
lily
nature
abandoned
unnamed road
sunrise
sky
mirror
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome