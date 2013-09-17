Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
433
Collections
205
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Angkor wat
cambodia
building
temple
ruin
architecture
outdoor
krong siem reap
nature
worship
travel
siem reap
shrine
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
human
Buddha Images
ruins
cambodia
People Images & Pictures
human
building
ruins
krong siem reap
Nature Images
building
architecture
building
cambodia
flagstone
Nature Images
outdoors
cliff
cambodia
krong siem reap
unnamed road
People Images & Pictures
human
temple
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
building
architecture
temple
ruins
temple
building
architecture
Nature Images
outdoors
archaeology
outdoors
cambodia
building
architecture
siem reap
Nature Images
outdoors
land
Nature Images
outdoors
ruins
Related collections
Angkor Wat
10 photos · Curated by Renee Valenzuela
Angkor Wat, Cambodia
16 photos · Curated by Two Traventurers
Angkor Wat
7 photos · Curated by Lia Fice
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
temple
ruins
Nature Images
outdoors
archaeology
ruins
krong siem reap
building
cambodia
flagstone
Nature Images
outdoors
land
People Images & Pictures
human
temple
People Images & Pictures
building
architecture
People Images & Pictures
human
Buddha Images
outdoors
cambodia
Nature Images
building
architecture
Nature Images
outdoors
cliff
cambodia
krong siem reap
unnamed road
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
temple
building
architecture
ruins
cambodia
People Images & Pictures
human
building
building
architecture
siem reap
Related collections
Angkor Wat
10 photos · Curated by Renee Valenzuela
Angkor Wat, Cambodia
16 photos · Curated by Two Traventurers
Angkor Wat
7 photos · Curated by Lia Fice
Nature Images
outdoors
ruins
Florian Hahn
Download
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
Taylor Simpson
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
temple
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Anne Nicole
Download
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Vicky T
Download
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Paul Szewczyk
Download
People Images & Pictures
building
architecture
Laurentiu Morariu
Download
temple
ruins
Crawford Jolly
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
Buddha Images
James Wheeler
Download
temple
building
architecture
Paul Szewczyk
Download
ruins
cambodia
Ray Harrington
Download
Nature Images
outdoors
archaeology
Anna Claire Schellenberg
Download
People Images & Pictures
human
building
Mike Swigunski
Download
outdoors
cambodia
Daniel Bernard
Download
ruins
krong siem reap
binh dang nam
Download
building
architecture
siem reap
Paul Szewczyk
Download
Nature Images
building
architecture
Simon Berger
Download
building
cambodia
flagstone
Alexander Kaunas
Download
Nature Images
outdoors
cliff
binh dang nam
Download
Nature Images
outdoors
land
James Wheeler
Download
cambodia
krong siem reap
unnamed road
Mike Swigunski
Download
Nature Images
outdoors
ruins
Make something awesome