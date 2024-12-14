Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
10k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
59
A stack of folders
Collections
20k
A group of people
Users
19
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Shrine
temple
architecture
building
bird
worship
lord ganesha
vinayaka chavithi
khairatabad
ganpati
vinayaka chaturthi
hindi
hindu festival
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
asia
japanese ethnicity
Moez Mustafa
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
food
landscape
close up
Akshay Nanavati
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
japan
kyoto
brown
Gabriella Clare Marino
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
mexico
mexico city
diego rivera
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
religion
white
vishnu
Manav Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
grey
hindi
vinayaka chaturthi
Adrien Bruneau
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
temple
pathway
path
Julie Ricard
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
buddha
prayer
myanmar
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
mumbai
monkey
hanuman temple
Vishal Panchal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
maharashtra
ganesh
hindu festival
billow926
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
spiritual guide
buddism
statue
Nick Fewings
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
little india
singapore
indian culture
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
pagoda
famous place
tower
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
india
human
tradition
Tanmay Agrawal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
australia
crystal castle & shambhala gardens
monet drive
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
hindu god
vinayaka
vinayaka chavithi
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
faith
travel
tourism
360 Ganesh
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
worship
ganesha photos
surat
Unfold Memory
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganpati
ganesha chaturthi
elephant god
Bhumil Chheda
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
lord ganesha
thane west
thane
asia
japanese ethnicity
mexico
mexico city
diego rivera
grey
hindi
vinayaka chaturthi
mumbai
monkey
hanuman temple
spiritual guide
buddism
statue
pagoda
famous place
tower
india
human
tradition
hindu god
vinayaka
vinayaka chavithi
faith
travel
tourism
ganpati
ganesha chaturthi
elephant god
food
landscape
close up
japan
kyoto
brown
religion
white
vishnu
temple
pathway
path
buddha
prayer
myanmar
maharashtra
ganesh
hindu festival
little india
singapore
indian culture
australia
crystal castle & shambhala gardens
monet drive
worship
ganesha photos
surat
lord ganesha
thane west
thane
asia
japanese ethnicity
grey
hindi
vinayaka chaturthi
spiritual guide
buddism
statue
india
human
tradition
faith
travel
tourism
lord ganesha
thane west
thane
food
landscape
close up
mexico
mexico city
diego rivera
temple
pathway
path
mumbai
monkey
hanuman temple
little india
singapore
indian culture
australia
crystal castle & shambhala gardens
monet drive
ganpati
ganesha chaturthi
elephant god
japan
kyoto
brown
religion
white
vishnu
buddha
prayer
myanmar
maharashtra
ganesh
hindu festival
pagoda
famous place
tower
hindu god
vinayaka
vinayaka chavithi
worship
ganesha photos
surat
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome