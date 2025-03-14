Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
10k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
1.4k
A stack of folders
Collections
551k
A group of people
Users
4
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Fruit tree
orange
tree
produce
plant
food
fruit
nature
citrus fruit
persimmon
grapefruit
harvest
flora
Polina Kuzovkova
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
lemon tree
orange farm
orange trees
Philippe Gauthier
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
santa barbara
ca
usa
Dana Luig
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
pear
pear tree
Max
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
fruit
garden
cyprus
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
natural condition
farmer
tropical tree
Brienne Hong
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
united states
california polytechnic state university
san luis obispo
MetroList Services
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
plant
produce
grass
Andrés Dallimonti
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
antioquia
la ceja
colombia
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
outdoors
child
juicy
Jared Subia
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
food and drink
peach
green
Victoria Chen
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
tree
nature
omaha
Fumiaki Hayashi
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
nagano
長野県 日本
leaf
Olivie Strauss
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
apples
fruit garden
apple tree
Ernest Porzi
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
food
yellow
lemon
Niklas Hamann
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
apple
farm
farming
Rohit Tandon
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
wine
leaves
summer
Polina Kuzovkova
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
backgrounds
fruit trees
citrus
Elena Mozhvilo
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
orange
sun
branches
Link Phuong
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
vietnam
vietnamese
kumquat
Peter Keller
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
switzerland
weiningen
vine
lemon tree
orange farm
orange trees
fruit
garden
cyprus
natural condition
farmer
tropical tree
outdoors
child
juicy
food and drink
peach
green
apples
fruit garden
apple tree
apple
farm
farming
orange
sun
branches
switzerland
weiningen
vine
santa barbara
ca
usa
pear
pear tree
united states
california polytechnic state university
san luis obispo
plant
produce
grass
antioquia
la ceja
colombia
tree
nature
omaha
nagano
長野県 日本
leaf
food
yellow
lemon
wine
leaves
summer
backgrounds
fruit trees
citrus
vietnam
vietnamese
kumquat
lemon tree
orange farm
orange trees
united states
california polytechnic state university
san luis obispo
antioquia
la ceja
colombia
apples
fruit garden
apple tree
wine
leaves
summer
vietnam
vietnamese
kumquat
santa barbara
ca
usa
fruit
garden
cyprus
natural condition
farmer
tropical tree
food and drink
peach
green
apple
farm
farming
orange
sun
branches
pear
pear tree
plant
produce
grass
outdoors
child
juicy
tree
nature
omaha
nagano
長野県 日本
leaf
food
yellow
lemon
backgrounds
fruit trees
citrus
switzerland
weiningen
vine
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome