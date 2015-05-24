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Ernest Porzi
ernestporzi
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bunch of yellow lemon
Just a yellow lemon tree
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, GT-I9505
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
plant
fruit
yellow background
leaves
yellow
lemon
brown
yellow wallpaper
food background
lemons
citrus
fruit tree
lemon tree
cluster
sour
bunch
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