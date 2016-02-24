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Rohit Tandon
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grapes on trunk photography
grape bunch
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D70
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
summer
plant
italy
fruit
fruits
wine
leaves
spain
grapes
vines
vine
growing
vegetation
berry
hanging
green grapes
red grapes
vineyard
grape
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