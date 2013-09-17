Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
216
Collections
379
Users
0
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Adiyogi shiva
person
building
human
hindu cosmo
worship
hindu god
lord shiva
temple
architecture
statue
shrine
art
architecture
building
nepal
festival
human
crowd
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
coimbatore
HD Grey Wallpapers
trident
weapon
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
architecture
building
monument
architecture
building
monument
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
worship
mumbai
maharashtra
india
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
ganesh
Elephant Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
india
human
People Images & Pictures
monument
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
building
human
People Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
architecture
building
temple
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
sculpture
bali
statue
Related collections
Spiritual
172 photos · Curated by Jacob Pena
coimbatore
23 photos · Curated by Nick Lalonde
Abundance
123 photos · Curated by Monica Linson
architecture
building
nepal
india
human
People Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
coimbatore
HD Grey Wallpapers
trident
weapon
building
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
temple
sculpture
bali
statue
mumbai
maharashtra
india
monument
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
architecture
building
monument
architecture
building
worship
festival
human
crowd
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
ganesh
Elephant Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
architecture
building
monument
Related collections
Spiritual
172 photos · Curated by Jacob Pena
coimbatore
23 photos · Curated by Nick Lalonde
Abundance
123 photos · Curated by Monica Linson
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
kabita Darlami
Download
architecture
building
nepal
Sonika Agarwal
Download
mumbai
maharashtra
india
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Mohnish Landge
Download
festival
human
crowd
Dim Hou
Download
ganesh
Elephant Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
at infinity
Download
india
human
People Images & Pictures
vishnu roshan
Download
monument
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
Raimond Klavins
Download
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
at infinity
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
coimbatore
Naman Sood
Download
HD Grey Wallpapers
trident
weapon
satish nagapuri
Download
Taylor Simpson
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
Izuddin Helmi Adnan
Download
building
human
People Images & Pictures
Gúŕú śàí Pŕàkèśh
Download
architecture
building
monument
Mayur Keni
Download
architecture
building
monument
Shaouraav Shreshtha
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Jason Peter
Download
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Ravin Rau
Download
architecture
building
worship
Shaouraav Shreshtha
Download
architecture
building
temple
Callous Gee
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Nick Fewings
Download
sculpture
bali
statue
Make something awesome