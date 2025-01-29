Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
10k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
1.1k
A stack of folders
Collections
38k
A group of people
Users
0
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Indian god
india
person
worship
temple
figurine
crowd
festival
maharashtra
building
human
shrine
hindu cosmo
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
india
religion
indian
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganesh
ganesh chaturthi
vinayaka chaturthi
Mahesh MV
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
shrine
shreemant dagdusheth halwai ganpati mandir
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj road
Sandip Karangiya
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
animal
light
flare
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
mumbai
celebrations
design
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
pune
krishna
hindu deities
satish nagapuri
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
lord shiva
hindu cosmos
hindu cosmo
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
festival
statue
goddess
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
culture
cultures
decoration
Sonika Agarwal
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
hindu
navratri
worship
Laura Olsen
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
yoga
gold
elephant-headed hindu god
Unfold Memory
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganpati
temple
ganesha chaturthi
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
festivities
crowd
sitting
rupixen
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ganesha
ganapati
hindi
Umesh Soni
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
diwali
indian culture
candle
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
maharashtra
lord ganesha
Sonika Agarwal
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
god
asian
celebration
spandan pattanayak
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
hindu god
god of yoga
adiyogi shiva
Mohnish Landge
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
vinayaka
hindu festival
khairatabad
Dhruvil Soni
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
human
believe
peace
india
religion
indian
animal
light
flare
mumbai
celebrations
design
festival
statue
goddess
hindu
navratri
worship
ganpati
temple
ganesha chaturthi
ganesha
ganapati
hindi
diwali
indian culture
candle
god
asian
celebration
human
believe
peace
ganesh
ganesh chaturthi
vinayaka chaturthi
shrine
shreemant dagdusheth halwai ganpati mandir
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj road
pune
krishna
hindu deities
lord shiva
hindu cosmos
hindu cosmo
culture
cultures
decoration
yoga
gold
elephant-headed hindu god
festivities
crowd
sitting
maharashtra
lord ganesha
hindu god
god of yoga
adiyogi shiva
vinayaka
hindu festival
khairatabad
india
religion
indian
pune
krishna
hindu deities
festival
statue
goddess
yoga
gold
elephant-headed hindu god
ganesha
ganapati
hindi
god
asian
celebration
ganesh
ganesh chaturthi
vinayaka chaturthi
animal
light
flare
mumbai
celebrations
design
culture
cultures
decoration
ganpati
temple
ganesha chaturthi
diwali
indian culture
candle
hindu god
god of yoga
adiyogi shiva
human
believe
peace
shrine
shreemant dagdusheth halwai ganpati mandir
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj road
lord shiva
hindu cosmos
hindu cosmo
hindu
navratri
worship
festivities
crowd
sitting
maharashtra
lord ganesha
vinayaka
hindu festival
khairatabad
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome