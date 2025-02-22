Hindu

person
human
india
candle
god
temple
hinduism
fire
flame
spiritual
prayer
hindu god
spiritualganesh
gold buddha figurine on black table
Download
greygodram
–– ––– ––– –– ––– – ––– ––– –––– – – –– ––– – – ––– –– –– –––– ––
tealight candles burning
Download
candlefireflame
orange flag under blue sky during daytime
Download
indiaflagindian flag
indonesiaculturespirituality
silhouette of statue during sunset
Download
sunsethindu godtrident
three monks sitting on concrete temple during daytime
Download
nepalkathmandupeople
white round light on brown wooden table
Download
diwaliuttarpradeshdeepavali
idolreligionfigurine
woman in white dress statue
Download
ganpatitempleshrine
silhouette of building during sunset
Download
staffordbrand lanebaps shri swaminarayan mandir
brown concrete Ganesha statue standing behind the plants
Download
ganeshayogahindu festival
faithreligious symbol
Angkor Wat during daytime
Download
klaten regencytlogocandi prambanan
black bell on brown tree branch during daytime
Download
uttarakhandnaturaltrees
2 gray owl figurines on brown tree trunk
Download
ganesha idolganesha imagehinduism
towerindian architectureculture of india
fire in brown woven basket
Download
karnatakabangaloreyagya
yellow and white flag under blue sky during daytime
Download
damandaman and diuhindu temple
incense on brown vases
Download
vietnamsmokehanoi
Unsplash logo

Make something awesome