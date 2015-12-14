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Scott Graham
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man writing on paper
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A map marker
Grenoble, France
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Published on
December 14, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
man
paper
school
writing
grey
adult
professional
communication
desk
hand
drawing
shirt
paper background
document
letter
blur
bokeh
learn
write
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