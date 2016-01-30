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Scott Graham
amstram
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focus photo of brown pencil and Field Notes book white printer paper
Field Notes and pencil
A map marker
Grenoble, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 30, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
paper
meeting
book
writing
grey
table
desk
notebook
pen
notes
pencil
write
note
depth of field
lessons
field notes
notetaking
france
grenoble
HD Wallpapers
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