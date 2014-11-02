Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Thomas Martinsen
faceline
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray click pen on black book
Pen on a notebook
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
business
meeting
book
writing
grey
calendar
planning
notebook
agenda
pen
notes
schedule
macro
close up
date
note
notepad
taking notes
closeup
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20