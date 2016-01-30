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Scott Graham
amstram
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person holding pencil near laptop computer
Brainstorming over paper
A map marker
Grenoble, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 30, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
laptop
computer
paper
meeting
mac
teamwork
design
grey
collaboration
desk
hand
working
keyboard
math
teaching
project
computers
laptops
homework
enterprise
4K images
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