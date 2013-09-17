Earth Day

Celebrated on April 22, on this day events worldwide are held to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

photo of body of water and droplets
cracked cement
silhouette of electric towers
photo of body of water and droplets
silhouette of electric towers
cracked cement
photo of body of water and droplets
silhouette of electric towers
cracked cement

