ExploreBackgroundsDesktopMac

Mac Backgrounds

Choose from a curated selection of Mac backgrounds. Always free on Unsplash.
HD Mac Wallpapers
Animal Backgrounds
App Backgrounds
Event Backgrounds
Things Backgrounds

Download free Mac background images

closeup of white rose
pine tree surrounded by snowfield
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
closeup of white rose
pine tree surrounded by snowfield
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Sebastian Molina fotografía's profile
closeup of white rose
Flower Images
Rose Images
flora
Go to Lionello DelPiccolo's profile
pine tree surrounded by snowfield
Tree Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Todd Quackenbush's profile
bryce canyon national park
united states
Computer Backgrounds
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
united states
Space Images & Pictures
kennedy space center
HD Wallpapers
Pineapple Backgrounds
Beach Images & Pictures
Computer Backgrounds
snæfellsnesvegur
iceland
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
ice
Computer Backgrounds
snæfellsnesvegur
iceland
Nature Images
sea waves
sea
Tree Images & Pictures
Travel Images
HD Water Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
dubai
architecture
architecture
Paris Pictures & Images
tower
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
Hawaii Images & Pictures
canada
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoors
rock
cliff
richfield county park
6322 n irish rd
davison
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Pastel Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking