ExploreBackgroundsArtChalkboard

Chalkboard Backgrounds

Need a chalkboard background? Good news: Unsplash has one of the internet's largest collection of images (including primo chalkboard backgrounds) and you can use these images completely free!
Desktop Backgrounds
Event Backgrounds
Nature Backgrounds
Sports Backgrounds
Things Backgrounds

Download free chalkboard background images

chalkboard on wooden surface with fallen leaves
grayscale photo of a mountain
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
chalkboard on wooden surface with fallen leaves
grayscale photo of a mountain
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Beth Rufener's profile
chalkboard on wooden surface with fallen leaves
Go to Tim Mossholder's profile
HD Grey Wallpapers
avila beach
ca
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Noita Digital's profile
grayscale photo of a mountain
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
field
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Nature Images
outdoors
Texture Backgrounds
blackboard
electronics
monitor
blackboard
education
school
plant
slate
blossom
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
blackboard
brave
be brave
HD Art Wallpapers
doodle
drawing
blackboard
education
school
human
People Images & Pictures
togo
chair
furniture
Wedding Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
plant
jar
flora
blackboard
current events
text
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
current events
Love Images
pandemic
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking