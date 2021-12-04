Christmas plant

plant
christmas
holiday
green
tree
nature
flower
background
flora
winter
leaf
blossom

Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStock

Results for christmas plant

red poinsettia
shallow focus photography of pine cone
candle with garlands on shelf
shallow focus photo of red fruits
close up photo of garden
green pine tree leaves
green plant in white and red ceramic mug
round red fruits
silver baubles on green christmas tree
selective focus photography of pink petaled flower
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
closeup photo of green Christmas tree
green leaves
red and white christmas baubles on brown woven basket
red and white flower petals
red fruit closeup photography
green leafed plants on white background
red round fruits on green leaves
gold and silver baubles on christmas tree
gray and white snowflake ornament
white pillar candle

Related collections

Christmas Plant

1 photo · Curated by Cathy Robinson

Plant

772 photos · Curated by bing bing

Plant

421 photos · Curated by W
red poinsettia
red and white christmas baubles on brown woven basket
close up photo of garden
red fruit closeup photography
green plant in white and red ceramic mug
gold and silver baubles on christmas tree
selective focus photography of pink petaled flower
closeup photo of green Christmas tree
candle with garlands on shelf
shallow focus photo of red fruits
green pine tree leaves
red round fruits on green leaves
silver baubles on green christmas tree
white pillar candle
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
shallow focus photography of pine cone
green leaves
red and white flower petals
green leafed plants on white background
round red fruits

Related collections

Christmas Plant

1 photo · Curated by Cathy Robinson

Plant

772 photos · Curated by bing bing

Plant

421 photos · Curated by W
gray and white snowflake ornament
Go to Jessica Fadel's profile
red poinsettia
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Holiday Wallpapers
poinsettias
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
closeup photo of green Christmas tree
Christmas Images
xmas
HD Grey Wallpapers
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
Go to Aaron Burden's profile
shallow focus photography of pine cone
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Christmas Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Go to Georgia de Lotz's profile
green leaves
wreath
Leaf Backgrounds
scissors
Go to Sixteen Miles Out's profile
red and white christmas baubles on brown woven basket
red and green
christmas wreath
christmas decoration
Go to Toa Heftiba's profile
candle with garlands on shelf
united kingdom
pot
burning
Go to Tobias Tullius's profile
shallow focus photo of red fruits
portugal
Fruits Images & Pictures
White Backgrounds
Go to Erol Ahmed's profile
red and white flower petals
blossom
celebrate
festival
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
close up photo of garden
Flower Images
flora
ampfield
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
red fruit closeup photography
plant
bush
berry
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
green pine tree leaves
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Backgrounds
Go to Priscilla Du Preez's profile
green leafed plants on white background
Food Images & Pictures
herb
Space Images & Pictures
Go to Anastasia Zhenina's profile
green plant in white and red ceramic mug
mood
HQ Background Images
HD Floral Wallpapers
Go to Phil Hearing's profile
red round fruits on green leaves
fordham
ely
uk
Go to Wesley Tingey's profile
round red fruits
HD Green Wallpapers
berries
organic
Go to Paul JS's profile
gold and silver baubles on christmas tree
72 victoria street w
auckland
new zealand
Go to Hert Niks's profile
silver baubles on green christmas tree
Christmas Tree Images
christmas ornaments
christmas baubles
Go to Markus Spiske's profile
gray and white snowflake ornament
Happy Holidays Images
christmas tree decor
christmas decor
Go to Zane Lee's profile
selective focus photography of pink petaled flower
Nature Images
Brown Backgrounds
HD Pink Wallpapers
Go to Toa Heftiba's profile
white pillar candle
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
planter

Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStock

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking