Christmas holly

christmas
plant
holiday
berry
holly
winter
tree
background
grey
red
flora
leaf

Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStock

Results for christmas holly

shallow focus photo of red fruits
red and green round fruits
green leaves and red fruits
red cherries on brown gift box
red cherries
green leaves on white background
green palm leaf
shallow focus photography of multicolored Christmas decor
closeup photography of green Christmas tree leaf
green-and-red Christmas tree leaf on brown floor
green leafed plants
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
assorted-color decor lot
red fruit closeup photography
red and yellow star illustration
green-leafed plant
photo of green leafed plants
closeup photo of red cherry fruits
green leafed plants on white background
selective focus photography of white and pink petaled flowers
shallow focus photo of red fruits
red fruit closeup photography
green leaves on white background
green-leafed plant
closeup photo of red cherry fruits
green leafed plants
assorted-color decor lot
red and green round fruits
red cherries on brown gift box
red and yellow star illustration
shallow focus photography of multicolored Christmas decor
green-and-red Christmas tree leaf on brown floor
selective focus photography of white and pink petaled flowers
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
green leaves and red fruits
red cherries
green palm leaf
photo of green leafed plants

Related collections

Holly Jolly Christmas

90 photos · Curated by Melissa Brookman

A Holly Jolly Christmas

40 photos · Curated by Joe mama

Have a holly, jolly Christmas :)

10 photos · Curated by Donna G
closeup photography of green Christmas tree leaf
green leafed plants on white background
Go to Tobias Tullius's profile
shallow focus photo of red fruits
Christmas Images
portugal
Leaf Backgrounds
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
assorted-color decor lot
flatlay
HD Simple Wallpapers
stone effect
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
Go to Markus Spiske's profile
HD Holiday Wallpapers
redhead
berries
Go to Davies Designs Studio's profile
red and green round fruits
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
green leaves and red fruits
holly
minimal
rosehip
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
red fruit closeup photography
plant
bush
berry
Go to Tijana Drndarski's profile
red cherries on brown gift box
chistmas decor
christmas present
Go to Thomas Millot's profile
red cherries
black forest
germany
red berries
Go to Markus Spiske's profile
red and yellow star illustration
HQ Background Images
Star Images
items
Go to Marianne Krohn's profile
green leaves on white background
Winter Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
isolated
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
green palm leaf
festive
chritstmas
negative space
Go to Airam Dato-on's profile
green-leafed plant
asheville
nc
usa
Go to Sincerely Media's profile
shallow focus photography of multicolored Christmas decor
york
gingerbread
decoration
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
photo of green leafed plants
xmas
advent
branch
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
closeup photo of red cherry fruits
united kingdom
new forest district
flora
Go to Markus Spiske's profile
closeup photography of green Christmas tree leaf
erlangen
seasonal
HD White Wallpapers
Go to Markus Spiske's profile
green-and-red Christmas tree leaf on brown floor
ornament
HD Red Wallpapers
foliage
Go to Priscilla Du Preez's profile
green leafed plants on white background
Food Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
herb
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
green leafed plants
Christmas Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
decor
Go to Annie Spratt's profile
selective focus photography of white and pink petaled flowers
HD Christmas Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Christmas Backgrounds

Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStock

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking