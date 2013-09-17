Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Photos
7.4k
Collections
10k
Users
8
Any orientation
Any color
Sort by
Relevance
Assisted living
indoor
furniture
room
couch
living room
interior design
person
flooring
human
grey
wood
floor
human
People Images & Pictures
glasses
human
People Images & Pictures
glasses
People Images & Pictures
cup
coffee cup
indoors
living room
room
Grass Backgrounds
plant
building
headrest
home decor
cushion
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
indoors
couch
furniture
human
holding hands
hand
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
senior
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
Related collections
Assisted Living SM
82 photos · Curated by Christine Lewis
for assisted living.
41 photos · Curated by Ashley Lane
assisted living
10 photos · Curated by Evelyn Weiss
human
People Images & Pictures
glasses
People Images & Pictures
cup
coffee cup
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
human
holding hands
hand
Grass Backgrounds
plant
building
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
senior
headrest
home decor
cushion
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
indoors
couch
furniture
human
People Images & Pictures
glasses
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
indoors
living room
room
Related collections
Assisted Living SM
82 photos · Curated by Christine Lewis
for assisted living.
41 photos · Curated by Ashley Lane
assisted living
10 photos · Curated by Evelyn Weiss
indoors
living room
room
Georg Arthur Pflueger
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
glasses
Gert Stockmans
Download
human
holding hands
hand
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Georg Arthur Pflueger
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
glasses
Claudia van Zyl
Download
People Images & Pictures
cup
coffee cup
Véronique Trudel
Download
indoors
living room
room
Andrea Davis
Download
indoors
living room
room
Rumman Amin
Download
indoors
living room
room
In the Now Mag
Download
Grass Backgrounds
plant
building
eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
Download
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
senior
Vlad Sargu
Download
Cristian Newman
Download
Owen Beard
Download
headrest
home decor
cushion
Filios Sazeides
Download
indoors
living room
room
Li Yang
Download
indoors
living room
room
Keytion
Download
indoors
living room
room
Nasim Keshmiri
Download
indoors
living room
room
Jonathan Borba
Download
indoors
living room
room
Mikhail Elfimov
Download
indoors
living room
room
Harmanjot Kaur
Download
indoors
living room
room
Toa Heftiba
Download
indoors
couch
furniture
Make something awesome