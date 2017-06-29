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Danie Franco
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People
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Black & White
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grayscale photography of woman standing
Old woman smiling.
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
portrait
people
black
human
grey
elderly
old
senior
grandma
granny
person wallpaper
grandmother
retired
aged
old timer
face
white
reference
aging
Non-copyrighted images
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