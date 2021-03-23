Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Scottsdale Mint
@scottsdalemint
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A US Mint Silver Eagle sitting on a large 70lb silver bar.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Money Images & Pictures
coin
Silver Backgrounds
bullion
mint
minting
raw silver
wall street silver
wall street mint
us mint
scottsdale
scottsdale mint
Eagle Images & Pictures
lady liberty
sunshine mint
HD Gold Wallpapers
bar
stacker
round
Free images
Related collections
Black
162 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Split Screens
592 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
outdoor
horizon
sea
Trees
1,006 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor