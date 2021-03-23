Go to Scottsdale Mint's profile
@scottsdalemint
Download free
silver round coin on brown wooden table
silver round coin on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A US Mint Silver Eagle sitting on a large 70lb silver bar.

Related collections

Black
162 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Split Screens
592 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
outdoor
horizon
sea
Trees
1,006 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking