ExploreBackgroundsColorsGold

Gold Backgrounds

Put your mobile or desktop on fleek with the perfect gold background. Choose from a huge collection of pristine, high-quality images shared by Unsplash's community of professional photographers. Always free on Unsplash.
App Backgrounds
Cool Backgrounds
Cute Backgrounds
Nature Backgrounds
Things Backgrounds

Download free gold background images

gold leaves
closeup photo of gramophone
night sky with stars above mountain
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
gold leaves
night sky with stars above mountain
closeup photo of gramophone
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Keila Hötzel's profile
gold leaves
HD Gold Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Food Images & Pictures
Go to Aperture Vintage's profile
night sky with stars above mountain
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Sudhith Xavier's profile
closeup photo of gramophone
HD Gold Wallpapers
Money Images & Pictures
financing
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Glitter Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
clock tower
tower
architecture
HD Gold Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
jar
architecture
roof
building
Food Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
plant
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Money Images & Pictures
rug
blanton museum of art
HD Gold Wallpapers
chandelier
lamp
HD Gold Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds
HD Abstract Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Rose Images
chandelier
lamp
nancy
architecture
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking