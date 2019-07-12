Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aidan Bartos
@bartos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
Flower Images
HD Floral Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
worship
building
architecture
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
shrine
figurine
sculpture
Buddha Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Statues Are Cool
284 photos
· Curated by Catherine Bryant
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
statues
228 photos
· Curated by Charles
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
Europe
1,024 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
europe
building
architecture