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JC Bonassin
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worm's eyeview of gray and black concrete building
The City
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
cloud
grey
industry
metal
skyscraper
perspective
cloudy
looking up
lift
high
overcast
london
united kingdom
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