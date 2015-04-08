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wayne dahlberg
waynefj40
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time lapse photo of star trail during nighttime
Moving stars above red trees
A map marker
Maple Mountain, Springville, UT, USA
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Mamiya, RB67 Pro SD
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
night sky
night
trees
stars
red
grey
star
night sky wallpaper
space background
woods
lights
galaxy background
shooting star
star background
long exposure
shooting stars
tracks
usa
Royalty-free images
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