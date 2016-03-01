Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Andrea Enríquez Cousiño
andreoiide
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
round white and black framed mirror on wall
Hole in graffiti wall
A map marker
Mercado de la Cebada, Madrid, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 1, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
color
wall
colorful
window
mirror
paint
graffiti
madrid
sign
circle
street art
geometric
colour
grafitti
hole
round
peek
urban art
spain
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20