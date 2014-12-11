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Riku Lu
riku
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people near temple during day
Tourists at the pagoda
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 11, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
people
building
architecture
vintage
grey
buddha
crowd
temple
stairs
asia
palace
tourist
monk
landmark
tourists
pagoda
temple of heaven
plaza
temples
HDR images
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