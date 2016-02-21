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Bethany Newman
bnewman
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man and woman sitting on bench inside white room
Trendy Cafe
A map marker
Gamla Orangeriet, Stockholm, Sweden
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Published on
February 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
food
coffee
interior design
restaurant
interior
fruits
table
plants
vegetables
vegetable
menu
lemons
bench
eat
white walls
communal
plant
cafe
pumpkin
HDR images
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