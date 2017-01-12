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lighted street light near building
Light up the night
A map marker
Fushimi Inari Taisha, Kyōto-shi, Japan
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Published on
January 12, 2017 (UTC)
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SONY, ILCE-7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
japan
trees
kyoto
lantern
shrine
building
architecture
human
light
lighting
tower
handrail
fushimi inari taisha
steeple
spire
banister
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