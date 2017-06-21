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Dan Gold
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green vegetables on gray basin
w/ Platterz
A map marker
Tuck Shop, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
leaves
leaf
salad
healthy
vegetable
silver
nuts
fresh
organic
bowl
lettuce
eat
kale
herb
serve
parsley
tongs
new york
Non-copyrighted images
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