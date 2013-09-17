Cabbage

vegetable
plant
food
produce
head cabbage
green
healthy
food photography
vegan
flora
fresh
kale
green leaf vegetable on white surface
green cabbage in shallow focus shot
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
cauliflower on white wooden surface

Related collections

Cabbage Rolls

1 photo · Curated by Kate Fitzner

ME <3

4.3k photos · Curated by Dina Yassin

Food/Nutrition

83 photos · Curated by Hana Munay
green leaf vegetable on white surface
green cabbage in shallow focus shot
cauliflower on white wooden surface
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Cabbage Rolls

1 photo · Curated by Kate Fitzner

ME <3

4.3k photos · Curated by Dina Yassin

Food/Nutrition

83 photos · Curated by Hana Munay
Go to ibuki Tsubo's profile
green leaf vegetable on white surface
plant
vegetable
Go to Clint McKoy's profile
green cabbage in shallow focus shot
vegetable
produce
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Jennifer Schmidt's profile
cauliflower on white wooden surface
vegetable
produce
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
plant
Food Images & Pictures
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
bowl
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
flora
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking