Go to zibik's profile
@zibik
Download free
blue and gold deity statue
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kuala Lumpur, Malezja
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Batu Caves - Kuala Lumpur

Related collections

religioes- hinduismo,jainismo, sikhismo
14 photos · Curated by sara granville
human
temple
worship
Asia
178 photos · Curated by zibik
asium
malezja
building
Hindu
4 photos · Curated by International Christian Concern
hindu
temple
hinduism
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking