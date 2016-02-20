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Buddha statuette
Rotermanni buddha
A map marker
Rotermanni, Tallinn, Estonia
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
buddha
peace
europe
lavender
pray
statue
store
sculpture
meditate
buddhism
tallinn
nirvana
idol
sit
tibetan
buddah
art
people
human
wood
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