Buddhism

buddha
temple
building
architecture
worship
art
human
person
shrine
religion
thailand
Gautama statue
Gautama Buddha figurine near plants
Buddha statue
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Buddhism

87 photos · Curated by Donerik Cruz

Buddhism

74 photos · Curated by elma

Buddhism

53 photos · Curated by You Zhou
Gautama statue
Buddha statue
Gautama Buddha figurine near plants
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Buddhism

87 photos · Curated by Donerik Cruz

Buddhism

74 photos · Curated by elma

Buddhism

53 photos · Curated by You Zhou
Go to Jose Luis Sanchez Pereyra's profile
Gautama statue
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
worship
Go to Sahil Pandita's profile
Buddha statue
worship
building
architecture
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Lahiru Supunchandra's profile
Gautama Buddha figurine near plants
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
worship
sculpture
statue
People Images & Pictures
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
worship
worship
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
building
architecture
temple
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
Toys Pictures
worship
building
architecture
bhutan
Nature Images
outdoors
building
architecture
temple
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
worship
Buddha Images
chiang mai
thailand
People Images & Pictures
human
mandalay
flooring
floor
handrail
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
building
architecture
monastery
HD Art Wallpapers
worship
building

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking