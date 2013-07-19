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Sebastian Muller
sebastianmuller
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bokeh lights photography
Colorful bokeh
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
background
texture
abstract
blue
night
light
wallpapers
blur
bokeh
lights
colors
amazing wallpaper
hd wallpapers
night lights
glowing
wallpapers hd
hd backgrounds
blurry lights
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