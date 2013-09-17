Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Explore
›
Backgrounds
›
Cool
›
Pretty
Pretty Backgrounds
Choose from a curated selection of pretty backgrounds. Always free on Unsplash.
App Backgrounds
Art Backgrounds
Desktop Backgrounds
Event Backgrounds
Phone Backgrounds
Download free pretty background images
boho
hanging
macrame
human
People Images & Pictures
shoe
Food Images & Pictures
bird nest
nest
urban
building
town
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
alcohol
beverage
cocktail
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
Nature Images
outdoors
horizon
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
HD Fire Wallpapers
flame
human
stuttgart
indoors
room
vehicle
automobile
transportation
human
People Images & Pictures
indoors
town
HD Grey Wallpapers
high rise
human
People Images & Pictures
bench
plant
Flower Images
blossom
boho
hanging
macrame
urban
building
town
vehicle
automobile
transportation
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
Nature Images
outdoors
horizon
human
People Images & Pictures
shoe
stuttgart
indoors
room
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
bench
plant
Flower Images
blossom
HD Fire Wallpapers
flame
human
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Food Images & Pictures
bird nest
nest
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
indoors
alcohol
beverage
cocktail
town
HD Grey Wallpapers
high rise
Ceyda Çiftci
Download
boho
hanging
macrame
Isaac Quesada
Download
Nature Images
outdoors
horizon
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Marek Piwnicki
Download
HD Fire Wallpapers
flame
human
Dan Asaki
Download
Marina Abrosimova
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
shoe
Timothy Meinberg
Download
Hanna Balan
Download
Food Images & Pictures
bird nest
nest
Marcel Strauß
Download
stuttgart
indoors
room
Chi Hung Wong
Download
urban
building
town
Matteo Vistocco
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
redcharlie
Download
vehicle
automobile
transportation
Kenrick Mills
Download
Zhuo Cheng you
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
indoors
Spencer Davis
Download
alcohol
beverage
cocktail
Maria van Schoor
Download
Martin de Arriba
Download
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Arvydas Baltinas
Download
town
HD Grey Wallpapers
high rise
Larisa Birta
Download
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
billow926
Download
human
People Images & Pictures
bench
Bianca Ackermann
Download
plant
Flower Images
blossom