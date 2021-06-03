Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
@huanshi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
វត្តពោធិសត្ថារាម - Chùa Sóc Dồ, Phường 7, Sóc Trăng, Soc Trang, Vietnam
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vietnam
វត្តពោធិសត្ថារាម - chùa sóc dồ
phường 7
sóc trăng
soc trang
Buddha Images
#fujifilm
film photography
street photography
pagoda
huanshi
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
sculpture
Free pictures
Related collections
Fire
168 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Metro
155 photos
· Curated by Mavyn Design
metro
building
HD City Wallpapers
Faded Adventures 🌲
110 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
adventure
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers