Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
fruit pat
@fruitpat
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tin Hau Temple, Macau
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beautiful Buddhist temple on the hills of Macau.
Related tags
tin hau temple
macau
temple
buddhist temple
Sunset Images & Pictures
entrance
chinese temple
traditional temple
peacefulness
taipa
goddess of the sea
golden temple
chineese architecture
spiritual
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
shrine
worship
banister
Creative Commons images
Related collections
buildings
16 photos
· Curated by Kavitha Prasad
building
architecture
outdoor
Macau
4 photos
· Curated by Kim Brown
macau
Potential BD
5,091 photos
· Curated by Nara
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images