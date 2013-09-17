Buddhist temple

temple
architecture
building
worship
shrine
buddhism
human
buddha
person
pagoda
buddhist
art
gold buddha statue on table
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Srilanka Buddhist temple

1 photo · Curated by Thushal Madhushankha

Japan

940 photos · Curated by Tim Williams

Travel - geloof - rituelen

445 photos · Curated by Happinez Online
gold buddha statue on table
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Srilanka Buddhist temple

1 photo · Curated by Thushal Madhushankha

Japan

940 photos · Curated by Tim Williams

Travel - geloof - rituelen

445 photos · Curated by Happinez Online
Go to Eddie Blatt's profile
gold buddha statue on table
building
architecture
khao lak
Go to CreateTravel.tv's profile
human
People Images & Pictures
monk
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to Raimond Klavins's profile
building
architecture
temple
architecture
temple
sendai
building
architecture
temple
building
architecture
roof
building
architecture
temple
building
architecture
temple
building
architecture
worship
building
architecture
housing
outdoors
garden
arbour
worship
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
lamp
Light Backgrounds
crayon
human
People Images & Pictures
monk
wall
text
Flag Images & Pictures
symbol
sikkim
architecture
temple
pagoda
architecture
pagoda
shrine
building
architecture
pagoda

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking