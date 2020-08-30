WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruhK-G65agU Pháp viện Minh Đăng Quang Buddhist Temple - Saigon - Ho Chi Min City Let me take you on a tour of one of the most beautiful pagodas in Saigon. The Pháp Viện Minh Đăng Quang Buddhist temple. Don't worry I can't pronounce it either lol. For some reason, I just really love exploring temples. It’s a great free thing to do in Saigon / Ho Chi Minh City. They feel like magical places to me. This one has a torch on top of every building and on the front gate so for simplicity I'll call it the fire temple. Subscribe To CreateTravel.tv